Jair Bolsonaro Wins Brazil Presidential Race - Early Results

The right-wing candidate of the conservative Social Liberal Party is known for populist rhetoric, speaking in favor of paying women less, loosening guns control and calling US President Donald Trump an inspiration.

In foreign policy, Bolsonaro has echoed the US president’s views, promising to move the embassy in Israel to disputed Jerusalem and shut the Palestinian representative office in Brazil. His leftist challenger Fernando Haddad campaigned for tighter weapon controls, more active steps to curb a rise in homicides and social security reforms, as well as standing for multilateralism and a bigger role of regional organizations, such as Mercosur and BRICS.

According to the Brazil Superior Electoral Court, with nearly 98 percent of ballots counted, Bolsonaro had almost 56 percent of the votes in the run-off election against left-wing hopeful Fernando Haddad, who had 44 percent.

© AP Photo / Leo Correa There’s Nothing About Bolsonaro to Suggest That He’s a Racist - Prof

The newly-elected president will assume office January 1, 2019, for a four-year term.

Known for his right-wing and populist views, Bolsonaro changed political parties nine times over his career to date before settling on the Social Liberals. At the beginning of the presidential campaign, he openly declared that Trump, known for his unpredictability, is his primary inspiration.

A former paratrooper and Army captain, Jair Bolsonaro also promised to privatize state-owned companies in the country. Bolsonaro is reportedly in favor of the conclusion of new international trade agreements and reduction of tariffs on imports of goods into Brazil.

READ MORE: Brazil's Bolsonaro Plans to 'Put Armed Forces in the Streets' to Fight Violence

Bolsonaro, 63, a seven-term Brazilian congressman, has vowed to crack down on crime all over the country and the farm belt by granting law enforcement officials more autonomy to shoot criminals. He also wants to let more Brazilians buy weapons, in a move that he believes will lower crime.

According to Reuters, many Brazilians are concerned that Bolsonaro will suppress human rights, limit civil liberties and muzzle freedom of speech.