Brazil's Bolsonaro Plans to 'Put Armed Forces in the Streets' to Fight Violence

Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said that he would like to use armed forces for street patrols in case of his victory on the presidential elections.

"If Congress grants permission, I would put armed forces in the streets," Bolsonaro said.

In an interview with the local TV channel, Bolsonaro described his country as "at war" and said that he would discuss the idea of "street patrol" with his proposed defense minister and state governments, which are responsible for public safety, Reuters reported.

Presidential elections in Brazil have already become a highlight of the year and have attracted a lot of public attention.

READ MORE: US Economic Risks; Bolsonaro Election Effect: Trump Pushes Stop-and-Frisk

© AP Photo / Leo Correa Brazil Candidate Bolsonaro Rallies Supporters

Earlier this week, the Brazilian Workers' Party, whose nominee Fernando Haddad, Bolsonaro's opponent, filed a complaint with the Supreme Electoral Court asking it to remove Bolsonaro from the election over a reported Whatsapp campaign carried out by his business supporters. Bolsonaro, in his turn, denied any involvement in the reported violation.

Previously, the first round of the presidential election was held in Brazil on October 7. Jair Bolsonaro turned out to be the front-runner, receiving 46.03 percent of the votes while his rival Fernando Haddad got 29.28 percent of the ballots.

According to the fresh Datafolha poll, Bolsonaro is expected to garner 18 percent more votes than his opponent Fernando Haddad.