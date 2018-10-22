Brazil's Bolsonaro Plans to 'Put Armed Forces in the Streets' to Fight Violence

"If Congress grants permission, I would put armed forces in the streets," Bolsonaro said.
In an interview with the local TV channel, Bolsonaro described his country as "at war" and said that he would discuss the idea of "street patrol" with his proposed defense minister and state governments, which are responsible for public safety, Reuters reported.
Presidential elections in Brazil have already become a highlight of the year and have attracted a lot of public attention.
Previously, the first round of the presidential election was held in Brazil on October 7. Jair Bolsonaro turned out to be the front-runner, receiving 46.03 percent of the votes while his rival Fernando Haddad got 29.28 percent of the ballots.
According to the fresh Datafolha poll, Bolsonaro is expected to garner 18 percent more votes than his opponent Fernando Haddad.
