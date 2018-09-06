Brazilian Presidential Candidate Jair Bolsonaro Stabbed at Campaign Event

Brazilian far-right candidate for president Jair Bolonsaro was stabbed in the abdomen during a parade in the city Juiz de Fora Thursday. The wound is reportedly superficial.

A journalist at the parade only feet in front of Bolonsaro captured the attack on video.

Juiz de Fora, há pouco! pic.twitter.com/Z3M9S1pz6E — Blog do Noblat (@BlogdoNoblat) September 6, 2018

Bolonsaro, who was caught by supporters as he fell, was quickly whisked away in an SUV, further video indicated. His son later said on Twitter that the wound was superficial and his father was doing fine.

Urgente: Bolsonaro levou uma facada em ato de campanha na cidade de Juiz de Fora (MG). Perfuração atingiu o abdômen. Presidenciável foi levado para Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora para receber atendimento pic.twitter.com/YXuUG9gtvi — George Marques 🇧🇷 (@GeorgMarques) September 6, 2018

A recent poll by the Brazilian Institute of Public Opinion and Statistics (IBOPE) showed Bolonsaro in a very narrow lead over other candidates in next month's election, but predicted he would lose in a subsequent runoff election, Reuters reported. It was the first released since former president and Workers Party candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ruled ineligible by a judge, enabling Bolonsaro to collect 22 percent of the vote.

Shortly after the incident, Brazilian police announced that they'd arrested the man believed to have stabbed the candidate, and the country's Globonews TV reported that Bolsonaro was undergoing surgery.