US to Help “Legitimate" Latin American Governments to Prevent Rallies From Becoming Riots – Pompeo

Five Latin American countries, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Venezuela have been facing protests over the course of this year due to various socio-economic reasons, with some of them turning into riots and even coups.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Washington will be helping governments in Latin America that it considers "legitimate" to prevent protests from turning into violent riots, while speaking at the University of Louisville on 2 December. Pompeo argued that such riots do not "reflect the democratic will of the people" of those countries.

He also vowed that the US will take steps to prevent Cuba and Venezuela from "hijacking those protests". The secretary of state accused these countries of "inviting bad actors" into the region and trying to turn US-allied democracies into "dictatorships”.

Pompeo justified Washington taking part in the anti-riot efforts by saying that the US represents the "greatest example in democracy in history of the world".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW