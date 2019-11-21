Register
03:45 GMT +321 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of former President Evo Morales in La Paz

    ‘License to Kill’: US-Supported Junta Massacring Protesters ‘To Prevent Democracy’ in Bolivia

    © AP Photo/ Natacha Pisarenko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Violence and political chaos in Bolivia continued Tuesday, when six people were killed after the Bolivian military opened fire on unarmed civilians who were blocking a gasoline plant in the city of El Alto. Meanwhile, supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales demand the resignation of self-proclaimed interim President Jeanine Añez.

    The violence inflicted on civilians by the Bolivian armed forces is the expected aftermath of a military coup, Ben Norton, a journalist with The Grayzone and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/bolivian-coup-regime-carries-out-yet-ano

    “Well, first of all we should make it clear that there was a military coup. This is what happens when you have a military coup in the country, and this is why we should be opposed to military coups, because the issue is that this junta cannot govern the country without this kind of violence,” Norton told Sputnik. 

    “Because simply, it is a junta that is holding up the elite rule of a small percentage of the population of these rich, right-wing elites and trying to repress the vast majority of the population, which is the poor, working-class indigenous majority who now knows what life can be like if they actually have a government that represents them and acts in their interest and uses the plentiful natural resources of Bolivia to fund social programs, to combat poverty, to fund education and health care,” Norton said. “So, people are in the streets to fight to defend that, and the response has been absolutely brutal.” 

    “We need to keep in mind that not only is it this specific massacre - there have been other massacres - but this a policy being directed from the top intentionally by the so-called interim president,” Norton explained.

    Last Friday, five supporters of Morales were massacred in bloody clashes with local police in the central Bolivian department of Cochabamba, AFP reported.

    “And specifically, Añez a few days ago signed a directive, an executive order exempting all soldiers and police forces from the legal repercussions of whatever crimes they commit in order to so-called ‘restore order,’ is the language of the executive order. So, essentially, this is a license to kill. This is carte blanche for the security forces to essentially kill whoever they want, to massacre protesters without any fear of legal punishment by the so-called government, which at this point is simply the military junta,” Norton said.

    “This is such an extreme move that even many of the supporters of the coup have actually now been criticizing the military junta, which yet again is another example of why you should be opposed to military coups,” he continued.

    “A lot of these figures, including some liberal democrats who supported the coup at first, are now rightfully criticizing it. But it's too late, because they helped actually support the coup in the first place. What we’re seeing is not new in Latin America. There is a long history of these kinds of US-backed, elite, right-wing military juntas,” Norton explained.

    Morales is currently in Mexico, where he has been granted asylum due to concerns for his safety. He has accused opposition leaders Carlos Mesa and Luis Fernando Camacho of orchestrating a coup against his leadership after they claimed there were irregularities in the October 20 presidential election, which Morales won by more than the margin that requires a runoff. The Organization of American States (OAS) contributed to the military coup by calling for a transparent vote count and a second round of presidential elections following the Movement for Socialism leader’s win. 

    According to Norton, the election irregularity storyline has gained traction in the corporate media, despite being based on falsities. 

    “There are vague and ambiguous accusations of irregularities, and then eventually, those unverified accusations spiral, and they become, over time - much as if you play the telephone game as a kid - they become much larger accusations and much more serious accusations of rigging. And this goes back to the Organization of American States (OAS), which throughout process totally discredited itself. And I will say the OAS is not an organization that is looked upon highly in Latin America,” he noted.

    “The US funds 60% of its budget; the US helped create the OAS during the Cold War as the coalition of anti-communist countries, but in this coup in Bolivia, the OAS has just destroyed its credibility beyond recognition, specifically by helping to play a leading role in the coup by spreading these acusations without any evidence that supposedly the government of Evo Morales stole the election in fraud,” Norton explained.

    However, despite Latin America’s history of military juntas taking power, Norton believes that “dictatorial regimes” like the one currently controlling Bolivia won’t last long, as people continue to rise against such authoritarianism. 

    “The US role in Latin America for many decades has been to prevent democracy, because they know that when the majority of working class and poor indigenous people can vote, they are going to vote for someone who is going to take away the undeserved wealth of rich elites and use it to benefit the full population. Right now the biggest obstacle is absolutely the US government and the Trump administration and these right-wing elites and the right-wing elites of Colombia and Brazil, who are all extremely authoritarian and not fully committed to democracy,” he continued. 

    “We are seeing the people rising up. I think that eventually these kinds of elite, military junta, dictatorial regimes are going to fall, because simply the math of the population shows that they don’t have the popular support they need to sustain themselves.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Several Ex-Ministers of Morales' Gov't Denied Permission to Leave Bolivia - Reports
    Evo Morales Claims Bolivian ‘Dictatorship’ Working With US to Crack Down on His Supporters
    Morales Says Alliance Between Bolivian Opposition, US Main Obstacle for Return to Country
    Evo Morales Seeks International Assistance For Bolivia Return
    Tags:
    coup, violence, supporters, protesters, Evo Morales
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman during training for the open water swimming competitions in below 20 degrees Celsius in Krasnoyarsk
    A Step Out of Comfort Zone: Opening of the Ice Water Swimming Season in Siberia
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse