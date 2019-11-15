Pro-Morales Protesters March in Bolivia, Demand Anez Resignation - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Residents of El Alto, neighboring the capital of Bolivia, have marched to the city of La Paz, the administrative capital of the country, to demand the resignation of the self-proclaimed president, Jeanine Anez, media reported.

Spanish-language news outlet La Razon published videos and reports showing columns of people marching on highways with flags.

Mass protests against the CIA backed Fascist Military Coup in #Bolivia, right now!#GolpeDeEstadoEnBolivia "Against the Coup D'Etat In Bolivia"pic.twitter.com/rSuXmG849y — Yemeni (@max77max7777) November 14, 2019

Thousands of indigenous people arrive in the capital, La Paz, to protest and demand the overthrow of a new government that does not represent them.

#Bolivia pic.twitter.com/JRYixodQW9 — Yemeni (@Yemeni9977) November 14, 2019

On the eve of the protests of the residents of El Alto, who mostly support former president Evo Morales, were dispersed by the security forces using tear gas. Arson of historic buildings was reported.

Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez then declared herself interim president at an extraordinary session in parliament that was boycotted by Morales’ socialist party, thereby not reaching quorum necessary to legitimize Anez. Bolivia’s highest court recognized her as interim president.

© AFP 2019 / AIZAR RALDES Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez

The Bolivian armed forces joined in on the calls for Morales to step down, saying this was necessary to ensure order in the country. Following his resignation, Morales left for Mexico after being granted political asylum there.

Bolivia plunged into crisis following the presidential election on 20 October, which saw Morales secure his fourth term in office. However, the opposition refused to accept the vote results, citing alleged irregularities in vote-counting procedures, which were subsequently confirmed by the Organization of American States. The developments prompted mass protests that turned violent.