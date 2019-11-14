Security Officers in Bolivia Use Tear Gas, Batons Against Pro-Morales Protesters

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Police and military personnel in La Paz, Bolivia have used batons and tear gas to disperse supporters of former President Evo Morales, who are protesting against interim President Jeanine Anez in the wake of Morales' resignation, footage released by the media showed.

A video published by Ruptly on Wednesday showed security officers suppressing protesters.

On Wednesday, militias from the group Ponchos Rojos (Red Ponchos) marched along the streets where government offices are located in La Paz, calling on Anez to resign.

Los ponchos rojos llegando a ciudad de La Paz hoy, se han resguardado en el Alto #Bolivia #GolpeDeEstadoEnBolivia pic.twitter.com/DM1wuQvQQ4 — Huayra Radio (@HuayraRadio) November 14, 2019

On Tuesday, Bolivia’s Second Vice Speaker of the Senate Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself interim president, though the nation's former president has called her actions a coup.

The military, which was initially instructed to avoid suppressing demonstrators, has authorised the use of force against armed groups amid an increase of violence on the streets of the Latin American country.

Bolivian President Evo Morales stepped down last week amid unrest in the country.

In October, Bolivia held a presidential vote that saw Morales win his fourth term in office. However, the election results were not accepted by the opposition, sparking protests and violent unrest across the country.