3 Police Officers Killed, 7 Injured as Car Bomb Explodes in Colombia's Santander de Quilichao

An explosive device reportedly planted in a vehicle in the Colombian city of Santander de Quilichao detonated late on Friday, killing at least three police officers and injuring seven people, according to AFP.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion. Local eyewitnesses have taken to social media to share videos depicting alleged injured police officers after an explosion at a local hospital. Local authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.

Estalla carro bomba en Santander de Quilichao (Cauca) en cercanias a la estación de Policia.

2 de nuestros policias heroes muertos y 7 heridos, por Dios llego la hora de tener mano dura contra los bandidos y el corazon grande con los ciudadanos de bien!#DolorDePatria pic.twitter.com/JXCABlKed6 — Ing. JOHN F. VECINO (@IngJohnVecino) November 23, 2019

​

ALERTA 🚨 Hace unos minutos estalló un carro bomba en Santander de Quilichao Cauca pic.twitter.com/QgUBbMREXR — Alberto Vidal Mina 🇨🇴 (@albertovidal1) November 23, 2019

Colombia has been engulfed in mass unrest since Thursday that has turned violent and prompted authorities to impose a curfew in Bogota and several other cities.

Protests were initially planned at a student rally, but some in the political opposition announced plans to hold a general strike the same day. Fearing that Colombia might follow recent scenarios that have endangered several other Latin American administrations, the incumbent government has taken what it describes as preemptive measures.