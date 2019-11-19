Register
22:49 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The border between Colombia and Venezuela

    Colombia Closes All Land Borders

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wilsanmo / The border between Colombia and Venezuela
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Bogota is bracing for massive protests later this week over the government’s unpopular social policies and a scandal which began earlier this month over the news that a government forces attack on a guerilla camp accidentally caused the deaths of eight children.

    The Colombian government has moved to close all land and river borders between Colombia and its neighbours effective midnight on Wednesday and lasting until 5 am Friday morning as authorities brace for nationwide strikes Thursday against the government of President Ivan Duque.

    “The border closure begins today at midnight and will last until 5 am on Friday, November 22,” a statement posted on the Colombian border service’s website said. “The decision applies to all land and river borders with Brazil, Venezuela, Peru and Ecuador. The measure is designed to ensure safety during the demonstrations which are to be held across different regions of the country on Thursday, November 21,” the advisory added.

    According to authorities, during this period, border checkpoints will be reinforced by additional personnel.

    Protesters are expected to take to the streets of Bogota, Cartagena, Cali, Medellin, Bucaramanga and other cities on November 21 in a general strike organised by unions and civil society groups, with protesters demanding labour and pension reforms.

    Some protesters are also believed to be demonstrating against the government following revelations earlier this month that the Colombian military had bombed a camp led by a former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) commander in August, and accidentally killed eight children, covering the incident up. The revelations sparked a national scandal, and prompted President Duque to accept his defence minister’s resignation.

    FARC signed a much celebrated peace deal with the government in 2016, ending over half a century large-scale bloodshed, although thousands of militants refused to join the peace process.

    Colombia is preparing for its protests amid a wave of unrest which has already swept through much of Latin America, with Chile, Bolivia, and Venezuela wracked by violent demonstrations in recent weeks and months. Ironically, Venezuelan authorities recently accused Bogota and the Duque government of being involved in a plot destabilise the situation in Venezuela and overthrow the government of President Nicolas Maduro, and promised to present evidence that Colombia has provided shelter and aid to anti-Venezuelan "terrorist groups" to the UN.

    Related:

    Oil Pipeline Attacked in Colombia Causing Guamues River Contamination, Ecopetrol Says
    US, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia Call for Bolivia Election Redo, Work With Observer OAS
    Six People Killed as Military Helicopter Crashes in Colombia – Air Force
    At Least 5 Indigenous People Killed in Armed Group Attack in Southwestern Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse