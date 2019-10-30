At Least 5 Indigenous People Killed in Armed Group Attack in Southwestern Colombia

“Today in the evening, five indigenous guards were killed by alleged members of an organized armed group … in [the municipality of] Tacueyo, Cauca”, the Colombian Army said in a statement on Tuesday.
The army added that it maintained contact with the indigenous community and boosting its presence in the area.
Various indigenous organizations reported about a smaller number of victims, adding that the list of the killed people included a local spiritual leader.
According to the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC), the assailants laid an ambush for a vehicle of the indigenous authorities.
ONIC believes that the attackers may have links to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) group, which reached a peace agreement with Bogota in 2016, putting an end to the 52-year-long armed conflict.
