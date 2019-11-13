Brazil's Security Forces Working to Resolve Venezuelan Embassy Spat Peacefully - Presidency

BRASILIA (Sputnik) - The Brazilian security forces are working for a peaceful resolution of the dispute between the staff of the Venezuelan Embassy and supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido, the Brazilian presidency said in a statement.

"The security forces of the government and of the federal district are arranging for the situation to be resolved peacefully", the statement read.

A Brazilian diplomat is currently inside the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia in order to help settle the dispute between Venezuela’s diplomats and supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido, a source in the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.

"The important thing for us in this affair in the Venezuelan embassy is integrity. That the people inside the embassy are safe. That’s the priority. Second priority is a solution to this situation. We are there, we have a Brazilian diplomat there inside with the support of the security forces in charge of protecting the embassies here in Brasilia trying to understand what happened there", the source said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has called on Brazil to ensure the security of its embassy in Brazil in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations after it suffered an attack attempt, the vice-minister for Europe of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Yvan Gil stated.

Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta said earlier in the day that a group of people had tried to force its way into the Embassy of Venezuela. According to the lawmaker, there has been "a pretty violent dispute" between opposition leader Juan Guaido supporters and the embassy's stuff, although no serious wounds have been reported.

In January, Guaido proclaimed himself to be Venezuela’s interim president after disputing the results of the May 2018 election in which Maduro won.

Maduro has characterised Guaido of being a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting a coup to effectuate a change of government in Venezuela and acquire the country’s oil and other resources.

Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia and numerous other countries have said they consider Maduro to be the sole, legitimate president of Venezuela.