09 October 2019
    Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido greets supporters during a rally in Barinas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Guaido is taking his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro to the birthplace of Hugo Chavez, the socialist leaders's mentor

    US Approves $98Mln Grant to Self-Proclaimed Venezuela President Juan Guaido

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (572)
    304
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government has approved a $98 million grant of financial support to the regime of self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido, Guaido's self-proclaimed embassy in the United States said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "The cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday by the Administrator of USAID [Agency for International Development] Mark Green, and the Ambassador of... Venezuela to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, on behalf of both countries", the statement said.

    The new grant follows the earlier approval of $470 million in US humanitarian aid given to the Guaido group, the statement noted.

    "The US global contribution to the Venezuelan cause amounts to $568 million. The newest resources are in support of human rights, civil society and independent media", the statement said.

    Green highlighted the importance of strengthening citizenry in Venezuela and paid tribute to its resilience and strength, the statement added.

    Venezuela has been facing economic and political instability for months. The situation worsened when Guaido proclaimed himself the country’s interim president in January, receiving backing from the United States and its allies. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, supported by Russia and China among other states, condemned the move.

    The constitutionally-elected Maduro has slammed Guaido as a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela to effect a change of government and claim the country’s resources.

    Last month, the US Department of State announced in a statement "nearly $119 million in additional humanitarian assistance to further demonstrate the United States’ commitment and solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the region", reiterated its support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and the National Assembly he leads.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (572)

