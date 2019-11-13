According to media reports, the embassy has been invaded by people linked to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. The latter proclaimed himself interim president of the country in January 2019 and unsuccessfully tried to oust the elected president, Nicolas Maduro.

Various local media and politicians on Twitter have reported that an unidentified group of people tried to invade the country's embassy in Brazil's capital on 13 November just hours before the start of the BRICS summit. It is unclear so far, whether the attempt was successful. Venezuelan and Brazilian authorities have not commented on the news yet.

Hoje, em Brasília, grupo ligado ao ilegítimo Juan Guaidó invade a Embaixada da Venezuela em reforço a toda ação violenta do imperialismo na América Latina. Força e solidariedade aos venezuelanos na embaixada!

Pela autodeterminação dos povos, a decisão do povo deve ser respeitada! pic.twitter.com/6Ojlh4Iufr — MST Oficial (@MST_Oficial) November 13, 2019

Brazilian daily newspaper Estadão has reported, citing representatives of Juan Guaido, Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president that the embassy's personnel opened the doors to the people, loyal to the self-proclaimed president, voluntarily and reportedly recognised Guaido as the legitimate president.

However, several media outlets reported Venezuelan chargé d'affaires in Brazil, Freddy Meregote, as accusing the intruders of violating Venezuelan territory and calling on social movements and parties to help repel the invasion. Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta noted "a pretty violent dispute" taking place on the embassy's premises between the staff and Guaido's supporters.

"The embassy has been besieged by a group of Brazilians and Venezuelans since early morning, there are signs that the police of the Federal District or the Foreign Ministry have supported or protected the actions of the rebels and intended to take the place by force," Pimenta said.

The unverified Twitter account believed to belong to Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has also reported the invasion attempt, calling on Brazilian authorities to respect their international agreements and protect the embassy.​ Jandira Feghali, a member of the Communist Party of Brazil, reported the incident as well, calling it an "attack on sovereignty and democracy".

DENUNCIA GRAVE: Grupos irregulares invaden áreas de nuestra embajada en Brasilia. El Gobierno de Brasil debe dar todas las garantías y respeto a los convenios internacionales, si se mantiene esta agresión será grave precedente ! https://t.co/PmNdErorBT — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 13, 2019

Previously, American authorities forced Venezuelan diplomats to leave their embassy in the US and handed over its facilities to representatives of Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader, who proclaimed himself interim president in January 2019.

Brazilian authorities have recognised Guaido's claims to the presidency, along with many western countries including the US. At the same time, several states, such as Russia, China and Turkey, condemned such moves and expressed their support for democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro. The latter has called Guaido a US "puppet" and accused him of organising an unsuccessful coup 'd'état late in April 2019