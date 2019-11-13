Register
15:56 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man wearing a Venezuelan cap stands behind a fence on the grounds of Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019.

    Unidentified People Attempt to Take Over Venezuelan Embassy in Brazil - Reports

    © REUTERS / Sergio Moraes
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    5117
    Subscribe

    According to media reports, the embassy has been invaded by people linked to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. The latter proclaimed himself interim president of the country in January 2019 and unsuccessfully tried to oust the elected president, Nicolas Maduro.

    Various local media and politicians on Twitter have reported that an unidentified group of people tried to invade the country's embassy in Brazil's capital on 13 November just hours before the start of the BRICS summit. It is unclear so far, whether the attempt was successful. Venezuelan and Brazilian authorities have not commented on the news yet.

    Brazilian daily newspaper Estadão has reported, citing representatives of Juan Guaido, Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president that the embassy's personnel opened the doors to the people, loyal to the self-proclaimed president, voluntarily and reportedly recognised Guaido as the legitimate president.

    However, several media outlets reported Venezuelan chargé d'affaires in Brazil, Freddy Meregote, as accusing the intruders of violating Venezuelan territory and calling on social movements and parties to help repel the invasion. Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta noted "a pretty violent dispute" taking place on the embassy's premises between the staff and Guaido's supporters.

    "The embassy has been besieged by a group of Brazilians and Venezuelans since early morning, there are signs that the police of the Federal District or the Foreign Ministry have supported or protected the actions of the rebels and intended to take the place by force," Pimenta said.

    The unverified Twitter account believed to belong to Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has also reported the invasion attempt, calling on Brazilian authorities to respect their international agreements and protect the embassy.​ Jandira Feghali, a member of the Communist Party of Brazil, reported the incident as well, calling it an "attack on sovereignty and democracy".

    Previously, American authorities forced Venezuelan diplomats to leave their embassy in the US and handed over its facilities to representatives of Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader, who proclaimed himself interim president in January 2019.

    Brazilian authorities have recognised Guaido's claims to the presidency, along with many western countries including the US. At the same time, several states, such as Russia, China and Turkey, condemned such moves and expressed their support for democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro. The latter has called Guaido a US "puppet" and accused him of organising an unsuccessful coup 'd'état late in April 2019

    Related:

    Venezuela Prosecutors to Charge Guaido with 'High Treason'
    Venezuela Prosecutor General’s Office Issues New Photos of Guaido With Drug Cartel Members
    Drug Cartel Member Captured on Photo With Opposition Leader Guaido Detained in Venezuela - Minister
    Venezuela to Prosecute Politicians Who Smuggled Guaido Into Colombia
    US Approves $98Mln Grant to Self-Proclaimed Venezuela President Juan Guaido
    Tags:
    Invasion, embassy, Brazil, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse