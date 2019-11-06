Mexican Parliament Adopts Reform Package to Revoke Presidential Mandate in Referendums

With 356 votes in favor and 84 against, the package of amendments and additions to the Constitution was adopted on the mandate revocation and referendums, which should be ratified by state congress, the Chamber of Deputies wrote on Twitter.
The reforms will give Mexicans the opportunity to remove the president or state governor during their six-year terms.
