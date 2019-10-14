14 Policemen Killed in Attack in Michoacan, Mexico - Federal Security Ministry

The police officers were killed after being ambushed by alleged groups of armed people in the municipality of Aguililla, according to the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection.

Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection has said in a statement that 14 police officers were killed in an attack in Aguililla, Michoacan, adding that it is devoting all its resources to find the perpetrators of the attack.

"We are in communication with and making available to the state government all our human and technological resources to find the aggressors and bring them to justice", the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection said.

La #SSPC condena el ataque en el que murieron 14 agentes policiacos en Aguililla, Michoacán. Nos encontramos en comunicación y ponemos a disposición del gobierno del estado todos nuestros recursos humanos y tecnológicos para dar con los agresores y llevarlos ante la justicia. — Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana (@SSPCMexico) October 14, 2019

Governor of Michoacan Silvano Aureoles Conejo said that "there will be no impunity" for this aggression, where police officers and state troops were killed.

However, he declined to specify the death toll "until the State Attorney General's Office issues the respective information".

#ÚltimaHora



Fuentes me confirman que al menos 14 policías estatales de Michoacán murieron en emboscadas del CJNG, en Aguililla.



Sigue el recorrido para hacer el conteo de víctimas. pic.twitter.com/3RWU25Z0zW — Claudio Ochoa Huerta (@ClaudioOchoaH) October 14, 2019

Emboscan a policías en #Michoacán



La mañana de este #lunes se registró un enfrentamiento contra presuntos integrantes del #CJNG en el poblado El Aguaje, en Aguililla; diversos medios reportan que al menos 14 elementos de la Policía michoacana perdieron la vida.



📹 #RRSS pic.twitter.com/1iEKOOVGCT — Héctor Jiménez Landín (@JimenezLandin) October 14, 2019

In August, 23 people were killed, while 13 more sustained severe injuries as a result of a fire in a bar in Mexico's southern state of Veracruz, the Veracruz General Prosecutor's Office said. According to Razon newspaper, the fire broke out after an attack in which Molotov cocktails were used.