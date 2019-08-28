Over 20 People Killed in Fire in Bar in Mexico's Veracruz State - Prosecution

At least 23 people have been killed, while 13 more people have sustained severe injuries as a result of a fire in a bar in Mexico's southern Veracruz State, Veracruz General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
"As a result of the fire in the bar, 23 people have been killed — eight women and 15 men. Thirteen people have sustained serious injuries and are already receiving medical assistance in different medical centres", the General Prosecutor's Office said.
Saldo preliminar de 21 personas muertas en el ataque al bar El Caballo Blanco en #Coatzacoalcos, #Veracruz. Video: @AlorNoticias pic.twitter.com/JhZSreG0K0— Eirinet Gómez López (@ninetologa) August 28, 2019
