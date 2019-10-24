Photos: People in Mexico Take to Streets to Support Protests in Chile

People in Mexico have taken to the streets to express their support for the protesters in Chile.
The participants are carrying placards and chanting slogans, demanding the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Piñera.
Mass protests in Chile started on 6 October after the price of metro tickets increased. At least 15 people have been reported killed during violent clashes between protesters and police. The government has cancelled its plans to increase public transport fares but the protests are continuing against other government policies.
