Register
16:16 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A soldier stands guard in front of a truck loaded with logs that were illegally cut from the Amazon rain forest in Tailandia,in the northern Brazilian state of Para, Monday, Feb. 25, 2008

    'Occupy Amazon': Brazilian Military Reportedly Eyes Setting Up Bases in Country's Northern Forests

    © AP Photo / Beto Barata
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has recently been facing harsh pressure from some foreign states over his alleged inability to cope with raging forest fires in the Amazon. Bolsonaro has dismissed such claims and warned foreign governments against meddling in Brazil's internal affairs.

    The so-called "Baron of Rio Branco Project", allegedly aimed at boosting Brazil's industrial push into the Amazon rainforest, seeks not only to boost the country's economy, but also to give a long-sought opportunity for the military to establish a presence there, The Intercept media outlet reported, citing documents obtained from an anonymous source.

    The documents, which include a file of a presentation and an audio recording, were taken from a closed meeting between the country's Special Secretariat for Strategic Affairs and local leaders and businesspeople from the northern Brazilian state of Pará in April 2019. The presentation itself was held to justify the implementation of the alleged "Rio Branco Project".

    The photo of thick plumes of smoke billowing from fires the Amazon forest, shared by French President Emmanuel Macron, apepars to have been taken by a photographer who died in 2003, which means that the photo is 16 years old at the very least.
    © Photo: Twitter/Emmanuel Macron
    The photo of thick plumes of smoke billowing from fires the Amazon forest, shared by French President Emmanuel Macron, apepars to have been taken by a photographer who died in 2003, which means that the photo is 16 years old at the very least.

    According to the documents, the Brazilian government hopes to make the Amazon region give 50% of the country's GDP as opposed to current numbers, which are around 8%. The economic development and industrialisation of the forest will also give the Brazilian military the opportunity to "occupy" the Amazon rainforest, as The Intercept describes it, citing the leaked documents without delving into details.

    Historically, the country's armed forces have seen the Amazon rainforest, poorly inhabited mainly by the indigenous population, as a potential security threat, arguing that invasion forces might use it as a foothold. The Intercept reported that according to the obtained audio recording, Brazil's Secretary of Strategic Affairs, Maynard Marques de Santa Rosa, expressed concern that Chinese immigration into neighbouring Suriname could be the modern-day potential threat to the country. Suriname has indeed recently faced an influx of both Chinese migrants and investments.

    Brazilian firefighters and soldiers are pictured on a burning tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 16, 2019
    © REUTERS / RICARDO MORAES
    Brazilian firefighters and soldiers are pictured on a burning tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 16, 2019

    The report comes amid criticism of Brazil's handling of this year's Amazon wildfires, with some foreign heads of government calling on President Jair Bolsonaro to apply more effort. Bolsonaro has dismissed the criticism, expressing the opinion that at least some of the fires were started by the environmentalist NGOs criticising the country's forest policies. He also warned foreign countries from trying to meddle in how Brazil handles the wildfires, while adding that the country is ready to receive international aid, if that demand is met.

    Related:

    Bolivia Bans Flights Over Amazon Rain Forest Wildfire Area - Reports
    Brazilian Military Ready to Defend Amazon Forest Amid Wildfires - Chief of Armed Forces
    Brazil FM Slams Global Community for 'Distorted View' of Environment, Amazon Forest Fires - Report
    Brazil’s Bolsonaro Temporarily Bans Controlled Burning in Amazon Forest
    EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Bloc Can Offer Expertise to Help Combat Amazon Forest Fires
    Tags:
    occupation, military, rainforest, Amazon, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse