Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo has said that his government can protect the environment and have sustainable agriculture as well, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Araujo said, cited by Reuters, that the world has a distorted view of his government's environmental policies, stressing that Brazil is fighting Amazon forest fires like never before.

A record number of fires have been raging in the Amazon rainforest, the planet’s carbon dump, in Brazil and neighboring countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the industrialized nations were ready to give Brazil $22 million in funds to save the forest. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that his country would reject the help, stressing that "Mr. Macron has to take back the insults that he made against me. He called me a liar. I also have information that the issue of our sovereignty of Amazonia is open [for debate]".

Brazilian Foreign Minister told Reuters that Macron has offended Brazilians by claiming that Bolsonaro lied about the deforestation in the Amazon forest. Araujo also stressed that Brazilian people support Bolsonaro regarding his spat with the French president and are comfortable with the Brazilian president's position.

The two presidents have been reportedly embroiled in an escalating war of words after Bolsonaro made fun of Macron’s wife on social media and claimed that Europe wanted Amazon resources for itself. Macron called him a liar and slammed him for ignoring commitments to fight climate change.

The fires in Amazonia have been going on for weeks. Their current area has already surpassed the territory affected by all fires in the region in 2018 by 82 percent. According to the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research, there have been 1663 new fires registered in the country last week, half of them in the Amazon basin.