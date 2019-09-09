Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Venezuela - USGS

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred 18 kilometres from the city of Araya near the coast of Venezuela, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Shockwaves were reportedly observed at a depth of only 5.9 kilometers, at sea, more than 200 kilometeres from the capital of the Latin American country, Caracas. They were recorded at around 14 pm, local time.
Prelim M5.5 Earthquake near the coast of Venezuela Sep-09 18:05 UTC, updates https://t.co/86icgqU2z5— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 9, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
