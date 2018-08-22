WATCH The Tower of David in Caracas Tilt After 7.3 Quake Shakes Venezuela

The upper floors of the 620-foot (190-meter) building almost fell to the ground when the Tower tilted during the quake in Venezuela.
Firefighters have been obliged to close the traffic on nearby streets in order to prevent casualties.
The largest ever earthquake to hit Venezuela rocked the country overnight, registering 7.3 on the Richter scale. No fatalities have been recorded.
The earthquake was also felt in Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados and Grenada.
Últimos pisos de la Torre de David. pic.twitter.com/1Zhuhb6MW8— Derlys Marchán (@Derlysmp) August 21, 2018
