Venezuela Offers Help to Mexico, Guatemala After Deadly Quake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Venezuelan government on Friday expressed condolences to those affected by the deadly quake that struck in the Pacific off the coast of Mexico and Guatemala and offered them help.

"In line with its policy of solidarity, the government of Venezuela offers the people and governments of Mexico and Guatemala all support they need to take care of the victims as well as cooperation in rescue and reconstruction efforts," the statement carried by the Foreign Ministry read.

The US Geological Survey said a magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck 54 miles southwest from Pijijiapan in Mexico. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto described it as the strongest quake to hit the country in a century.

Mexican civil defense chief Luis Felipe Puente has estimated the death toll at 58 people. At least one person has reportedly died in neighboring Guatemala.