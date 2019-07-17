Brazil's Bolsonaro to Propose MERCOSUR Trade Agreement With US - Report

Mercosur is the common market of four Latin American countries: Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay. The treaty for a customs union and common market was signed in 1991 in Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay. Mercosur unites 250 million people and more than 75 percent of the cumulative GDP of the continent.

In June, the European Union and Mercosur agreed on the terms of a trade agreement aiming to enhance economic cooperation and boost sustainable growth, bringing to an end almost 20 years of negotiations.

Once in force, the deal will eliminate the majority of tariffs between the two blocs by establishing a free trade area. Despite it being touted as an enormous opportunity for European businesses, countries like Ireland and France are concerned about the deal’s impact on their farming sectors.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW