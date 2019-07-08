Register
23:24 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mercosur

    Economist Explains If Mercosur Should Prioritise Agreement with US or EU

    CC BY 2.0 / Hamner_Fotos
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Days after the signing of the EU-Mercosur agreement, Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri said that Brazil and Argentina were also discussing a free trade deal with the United States, despite pending ratifications with the EU. Is it possible to succeed in both negotiations at the same time?

    At the end of last month, South American and European countries agreed on the terms of a free trade partnership that has been expected for years. However, it is worth noting that the agreement with the EU has not yet entered into force. For this to happen, it must be approved by the parliaments of all countries; however, certain difficulties could arise, especially taking into account the differences between the parties on environmental policy issues.

    Economist Juliana Inhasz, a coordinator of undergraduate courses at Insper, said that South American interest in the agreement with the United States is not a surprise. However, it is surprising that this issue has returned to the agenda at this time and in this form prior to finalising the agreement with the EU. In her opinion, this may indicate that an agreement with the United States could be concluded much earlier than anyone expected.

    The expert explained that the United States, with such a rapprochement, of course, expects to gain access to Brazilian and Argentinian resources at a lower price due to the lack of tariffs. The question arises: “to what extent the US economy will be ready to make concessions under this agreement”, the specialist wondered.

    “... [The US economy] will also have to give up part of the income so that we can get some benefits. Doubts arise as to whether President Donald Trump is willing to give up income or allow Brazilian and Argentinian goods to enter the US market at a lower price and, by compensating for this, to direct their products to other markets”, the expert noted, adding that the biggest risk for Brazil is that such an agreement would be much more profitable for the United States.

    Comparing the respective agreements with the EU and the United States, Inhasz argues that they may be of interest to Mercosur. However, she is concerned that Brazil and Argentina began discussing possible new cooperation with the United States before completing negotiations with the EU.

    “I think that, at this moment, it would be preferable if we would concentrate our efforts on ensuring that the EU-Mercosur agreement really comes into force so that after that we could use the experience gained. Because, obviously, this agreement will serve as experience for many countries and many economies”, Inhasz summarised.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Farming Chief Blasts Mercosur for Faltering Latin American Trade Talks
    EU and Mercosur: Why 'Economic Integration' Has Nothing to Do With 'Free Trade'
    Trade Deal Between Mercosur, EU Will Not Be Signed at G20 Summit - Minister
    Tags:
    Mauricio Macri, Argentina, ratification, agreement, Mercosur, USA, EU, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse