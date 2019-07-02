Bus Crash in Argentina Kills at Least 13, 30 Injured – Reports (Photos)

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – At least 13 people were killed and 30 more injured in a bus crash in the Argentine province of Tucuman, local media reported.

The incident involved a bus carrying pensioners heading from the city of Mendoza for the resort city of Termas de Rio Hondo on Monday, the Nacion media outlet reported.

#URGENTE Volcó un micro que trasladaba a un grupo de jubilados en Tucumán: al menos 13 muertos y 20 heridos. pic.twitter.com/oGUrR7AZeG — Juan Amorín (@juan_amorin) 1 июля 2019 г.

The bus reportedly overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Dense fog and poor visibility are believed to have contributed to the crash.

Tragedia en Tucuman. Volcó un micro que trasladaba un contingente de jubilados. Hay al menos 13 fallecidos y 35 heridos. pic.twitter.com/WqSUSTomr0 — Diario La Unión (@LaUnionDiario) 1 июля 2019 г.

Local authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the tragedy.