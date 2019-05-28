Two People Die as Bus Carrying Chinese Citizens Crashes in Russia - Reports

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and several others were injured as a bus carrying Chinese citizens crashed in Russian Primorsky Territory, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

"A traffic accident involving a bus carrying Chinese citizens happened in Ussuriysk. Two people were killed, while several more people, no less than three, sustained different injuries," the source said.

The source clarified that all of the victims were adults and there were no children among them.

The emergency services also reported that the exact number of victims is still being determined. Ambulance crews are working at the site.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.