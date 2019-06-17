Bus Crashes in Venezuela Leaving 16 People Dead – Reports

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – A total of 16 people died as a result of a bus crash in Venezuela, local media reported.

The bus was heading from the city of San Cristobal for the city of Maracaibo when its tire burst, which resulted in the loss of the driver’s control over the vehicle and the latter's overturn.

En delicado estado de salud están cinco heridos del vuelco del bus en Perijá https://t.co/72jUPR6L9D pic.twitter.com/ezHZSm4I4i — Qué Pasa en Venezuela (@QPEV_) June 16, 2019

Some people were also injured by the accident. All the injured people were sent to a nearby hospital.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.