Register
05:24 GMT +322 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, left, is greeted by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro

    Maduro Vows to Take 'Seriously' UN Recommendations on Human Rights - Report

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (538)
    170

    The United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, wrapping up an official visit to Venezuela on Friday, will leave two delegates in the troubled nation to monitor the situation, Reuters reported.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday said he would take "seriously" the recommendations of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights following their meeting in Caracas, AFP reported.

    "There are always going to be different criteria in every country, but I told her that she can count on me, as president, to take her suggestions, her recommendations and her proposals seriously", Maduro said, cited by AFP.

    In a separate statement, Maduro said later that "it was a good visit […] During the visit of Michelle Bachelet today, we made the first step to rapprochement between the Venezuelan government and the Venezuelan society for the development of relations in the area of human rights. We are moving forward. I believe that this visit was successful for Venezuela as a whole and the system of international law".

    Bachelet, who arrived in Caracas on Wednesday, also met separately the opposition leader Juan Guaido. The UN human rights chief did not speak publicly after meeting with Guaido on Thursday, Reuters reported.

    Maduro said earlier that Bachelet's visit would contribute to an improvement of human rights in the country.

    Venezuela has been tense since January, as anti-government protests fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido’s move to proclaim himself the country’s interim president, erupted. Maduro slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the US, which seeks to install him as the country’s president and gain access to Venezuela’s vast oil assets.

    Washington, which has backed Guaido, blocked some of Venezuela's oil assets and imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan state-owned oil and gas company PDVSA.

    A number of countries, however, including Russia, China and Turkey, have backed the constitutionally-elected Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

    The political crisis has been compounded by a concurrent economic crisis as the US has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuela.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (538)

    Related:

    Venezuela Attorney General Says Guaido ‘Corruption Mafia’ Boss
    Maduro Expects UN Human Rights Chief to Help Improve Situation in Venezuela
    White House Official Says US Meddling in Venezuela Not Limited to ‘One Round’ – Report
    Tags:
    Michelle Bachelet, human rights, Nicolas Maduro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Presents a Creation for Fashion House Dsquared2 in Milan
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 June
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse