Russian Ambassador Dismisses Bolton's Claims of $209 Million Defence Contract With Venezuela

US National Security Adviser John Bolton claimed on 16 June that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had paid Moscow $209 million to allegedly secure its "continued support". Several Russian officials previously noted that the last defence contract between the two states was inked before Maduro became president.

Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Vladimir Zaemsky has dismissed recent statements by US National Security Adviser John Bolton about an alleged new defence contract between Caracas and Moscow as false, noting that the Russian president has confirmed the absence of new contracts with the Latin American state.

"This is just another made-up story that Bolton, apparently, needs to sustain the illusion that Venezuela poses a fake threat for which, 'of course' Russia is responsible. Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly indicated just days ago that we haven't signed any new contracts [with Venezuela] lately", he said.

Bolton previously claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had "mismanaged" his country's finances, allegedly paying $209 million to Russia under a defence contract to "buy" Moscow's "continued support". However, he didn't to present details of the alleged agreement between the two countries or when it was purportedly inked.

The two countries signed the last contract on the supply of military equipment to the Latin American state in 2001, but it was both inked and fulfilled long before Maduro became president and the country was struck by economic and political instability.

© REUTERS / Marco Bello TPX A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the "Escudo Soberano 2015" (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure

Head of the Russian state corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov shared at the SPIEF 2019 that despite interest in Russian military equipment, Caracas can't afford to buy it right now due to economic problems and US sanctions.

At the same time, Russia continues to carry out maintenance on the delivered equipment. The appearance of a Russian maintenance crew sparked criticism from Washington in 2019, with Moscow being accused of destabilising the situation in Venezuela, but the Kremlin defended their presence as it was in accordance with the contract's obligations.