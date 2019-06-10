Register
02:57 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Friday, Dec. 27, 2013 photo, workers at one of maquiladoras of the TECMA group prepare to raise the U.S. flag along with the Mexican and TECMA flags in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

    Ambassador Won’t Say If Mexico Agreed on Agriculture Deal with Trump

    © AP Photo / Ivan Pierre Aguirre
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Speaking in an interview on CBS TV, the Mexican Ambassador to the US said trade between the two nations will increase “dramatically” in the upcoming months, connecting it to the future United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) ratification.

    Martha Barcena Coqui, Mexico’s Ambassador to the US did not say whether Mexico agreed to “immediately begin buying large quantities of agricultural products” made in America, as US President Trump claimed on Saturday.

    She dodged the question even though CBS’s Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan attempted to press her several times.

    "It is our understanding that without tariffs and with USMCA ratification, there will be an increased rate, both in agricultural products and manufacturing products," Coqui said.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at The Normandy American Cemetery
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump’s Mexico Tariff Deal Sends ‘Biggest’ Message to China – Sen.
    The so-called USMCA is supposed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The document has been signed but not yet ratified by the three North American nations.

    Asked specifically about Trump’s Twitter assertion the Ambassador said that the US and Mexico share an “integrated economy” in the agricultural sector, with Mexico exporting fruits and vegetables, and the US exporting grains and meats.

    "We are your most important market and you are our most important market. Are trade and agriculture products going to grow?  Yes, it is going to grow, and it is going to grow without tariffs and with USMCA ratification," she added. 

    Even when Brennan asked her for a third time whether Mexico agreed to any transactions in the agricultural sector as a part of the US-Mexico deal, the ambassador only said she can forecast that trade between the two countries will increase “dramatically” in the coming months.

    U.S President Donald Trump delivers a speech during the commemoration ceremony for the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy, France, June 6, 2019
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Trump Lambastes NY Times Over False Report About US Deal With Mexico
    Agricultural trade was one of the clauses of the deal that the US and Mexico reached earlier on Friday. Another part of the deal was Mexico’s agreement to deploy 6,000 National Guard servicemen to Mexico’s southern border and across the country in order to curb the influx of immigrants crossing into the US illegally. In response, Trump said Washington will not impose tariffs on Mexican imports, as threatened in May.

    Speaking to Brennan, Ambassador Coqui underscored that the Mexican National Guard is different from its US counterpart in that it is a police force. Therefore, all talks about Mexico militarizing its border are wrong, she said.

    READ MORE: Trump’s Mexico Deal Based on Agreement Reached Long Time Ago – Report

    Under the deal, the US will expand the “Remain in Mexico” policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocol, under which asylum seekers are required to stay in Mexico while US immigration authorities review their applications. As a part of the agreement, Mexico not only allows those returned from the US to stay in Mexico but also must offer them work permits, health care and education, the CBS report says.

    US President Trump wants to curb the massive flow of illegal migrants originating mostly from three Central American countries. During the week of 24 May, 5,800 migrants — the highest ever for one day — crossed on a single day, according to a report by The New York Times. To curtail illegal crossings, Trump declared a national emergency and diverted billions in Pentagon funds to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

    Related:

    Trump’s Mexico Deal Based on Agreement Reached Long Time Ago – Report
    Pelosi Slams US-Mexico Migration Deal as Undermining US 'Preeminent Leadership Role'
    Mexico Experiencing Influx of Immigrants on Southern Border - Undersecretary
    US, Mexico Seal Deal and Issue Joint Declaration on Illegal Migration Curbs
    Tags:
    Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beaches, Sunshine & Swimsuit-Clad Girls: What Soviet-Era Vacation Looked Like
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse