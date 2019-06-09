Trump’s Mexico Deal Based on Agreement Reached Long Time Ago – Report

US President Trump's deal with Mexico signed Friday is centred around an agreement already negotiated over the course of past several months, The New York Times reported Saturday.
According to the New York Times report, Mexico agreed to deploy its national guard during secret discussions with then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Olga Sanchez Cordero, the Mexican secretary of the interior. Nielsen left office in April 2019.
On Friday, the two countries struck a deal, requiring Mexico to deploy its National Guard throughout the country, "giving priority to its southern border". In return, Trump "indefinitely suspended" the imposition of tariffs on Mexican imports.
It is unclear whether "Mr Trump believed that the agreement truly represented new and broader concessions," or if the president "understood the limits of the deal but accepted it as a face-saving way to escape from the political and economic consequences of imposing tariffs on Mexico," the Times said in its report.
The newspaper cites officials familiar with the closed-door talks between the US and Mexico, who confirm that Mexico eventually agreed to deploy 6,000 troops exceeding the provisions of its initial pledge. It is possible that the two countries reached a basic agreement before Nielsen's departure, but the US side wanted more troops deployed.
Trump demanded that Mexico take harsher measures to stop migrants from travelling across its territory in masses, and threatened to impose a 5% tax on all Mexican imports. He also said he would raise tariffs to 25% by October if the migrant influx continued.
Despite this latest deal, Washington says if Mexico fails to deliver, tariffs will be put back on the table.
"The tariff threat is not gone," a White House official told the Times. "It's suspended."
