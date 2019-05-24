Venezuela to Create 4G Network With Help of China's Huawei, Russian Companies

The Venezuelan president stated that Caracas is aiming to develop its satellite technologies.
"There are a lot of things that I should address. The first one is the creation of a telecommunications corporation… I have ordered to make an investment and, together with China's technologies, Huawei technologies and the technologies of Russian companies, bring telecommunications [to a new level] and make a nationwide 4G network a reality in Venezuela to ensure Venezuela has fast communications, internet, and telephony", Maduro said in an address published on Twitter late on Thursday.
During Maduro's visit to Russia last December, Moscow and Caracas agreed to launch the Russian navigation satellite system GLONASS in the Latin American country.
Addressing the crisis, Russia, China, and some other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
