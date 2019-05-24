Ranking US Senator Calls for Invasion of Venezuela if Maduro Refuses to Resign

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump needs to warn Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to leave office or face a US military invasion similar to the 1983 invasion of Grenada ordered by former President Ronald Reagan, Senator Lindsey Graham said in a press release.

"In the 1980s, confronted with Cuban intervention in Grenada, President Reagan intervened militarily, ensuring Grenada didn’t become a satellite state of Cuba", Graham said on Thursday. "The United States must be willing to intervene in Venezuela the way we did in Grenada".

Graham said if Trump put both Cuba and Maduro on notice, it would send a clear message to dictators and despots that the United States means what it says.

The crisis in Venezuela started in January, after Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president and launched political protests. Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate a coup and gain access to the country’s oil reserves via bringing a puppet politician to power.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Trump has backed the government of self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido and assembled an international coalition, including the Organization of American States, to demand Maduro’s resignation. However, the effort has failed to persuade majority of Venezuelan and the country’s military, leaving Maduro in office.

In 1983, 8,000 US soldiers defeated within a week 700 Cuban troops in Grenada, a tiny Caribbean island about 100 miles from Venezuela, and orchestrated a regime change.