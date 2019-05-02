US Would Use ‘SLAUGHTER’ and 'CIVIL WAR' in Venezuela for Intervention - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro suggested that if the conflict in Venezuela had escalated and turned violent, the United States would use this massacre to launch a military intervention in the South American country.

"They [the opposition] want to lead us to a civil war. I am asking — what would happen if we sent tanks, armored vehicles and specials forces that we have? There would be a slaughter among Venezuelans and Washington would celebrate and order beginning of a military intervention in order to occupy the land of Bolivar", Maduro said in an address at a Labor Day demonstration in Caracas, as aired by a state-run TV broadcaster.

The president argued that the main goal of the opposition’s coup attempt on Tuesday was to initiate a civil war.

The statement comes two days after the country’s opposition, led by Washington-backed self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, initiated a fresh coup attempt in a bid to ouster Maduro from power. The government, however, subsequently said that the coup attempt had failed.

Tensions in Venezuela have been high since January, when Guaido proclaimed himself the interim president and was supported by the United States and its allies. Maduro, in its turn, was back by Russia and China, among other states, as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.