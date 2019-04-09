Register
01:44 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a discussion on US-Brazil relations at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC on March 18, 2019.

    Brazil's President Bolsonaro Says Venezuela Can Not Stay As It Is - Report

    © AFP 2019 / MANDEL NGAN
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (432)
    6015

    Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has said that if there was a military invasion in Venezuela, he would ask the country's parliament if Brazil should join, Reuters reported.

    Bolsonaro has reportedly added that Brazil and the US are trying to sow dissent within Venezeula's army.

    Brazil is heavily aligned with Trump on the Venezuela crisis, with Bolsonaro recognising opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president and vowing to "do everything possible to re-establish order, democracy, and freedom there".     

    READ MORE: Bolton, After Meeting Brazil's Defense Chief, Says ‘Maduro's Days Numbered'

    On 27 March US National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Brazilian Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo at the White House. After the meeting Bolton noted that the Western hemisphere is united on resolving the Venezuelan crisis and the days of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro "are numbered."

    Earlier Jair Bolsonaro during his visit to Washington met with US President Donald Trump in a bid to discuss "more prosperous, secure and democratic Western Hemisphere" as well as "humanitarian aid" to Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Maduro Calls on Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia, Caribbean Countries to Foster Dialogue

    Prior to the meeting, Trump reportedly said that he would speak with Bolsonaro during his trip to the US the possibility of a military intervention in Venezuela, adding that all options remain on the table.    

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, left, and Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido shake hands, Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Feb.28
    © AP Photo / Lucio Tavora
    ‘More Democratic Western Hemisphere’: Brazil’s Bolsonaro to Meet With Trump In His First Visit Amid Venezuelan Crisis
    Long-standing tensions between the United States and Venezuela escalated earlier this year when opposition leader Juan Guaido on 23 January proclaimed himself to be the country's interim president.

    The United States and its allies, as well as Brazil, immediately recognized Guaido. Russia, China, Cuba, Turkey and several other countries continue to recognize constitutionally elected Maduro as the country's only legitimate leader.

    Maduro in his turn has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and has accused Washington of attempting to conduct a coup d'etat in Venezuela.    

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (432)

    Related:

    Bogota Rejects Media Reports About Colombia-Brazil Plans to Invade Venezuela
    Brazil Rejects Possibility of Military Operation Against Venezuela - Reports
    Brazil Wouldn’t Support US Intervention in Venezuela - Scholars
    Venezuela to Close Border With Brazil, May Do the Same With Colombia - Maduro
    Guaido Claims Humanitarian Aid Crossed From Brazil Into Venezuela
    Tags:
    intervention, crises, John Bolton, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Jair Bolsonaro, United States, Venezuela, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse