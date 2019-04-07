Maduro Calls on Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia, Caribbean Countries to Foster Dialogue

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia and the Caribbean countries to contribute to national dialogue in the country.

"I call on the president of Mexico, the president of Uruguay, the president of Bolivia and the prime ministers of 14 CARICOM [the Caribbean Community] countries to take again the initiative in the dialogue, which was agreed upon in Montevideo two months ago," Maduro said during a mass rally in Caracas.

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev Maduro Says Nontraditional War Being Waged Against Venezuela

Maduro added that with the participation of Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia and the Caribbean countries Venezuela could establish a national dialogue with all political, cultural, economic and social sectors.

In January, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself interim president of Venezuela after disputing Maduro’s reelection victory in May. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down. A number of Latin American countries, including Colombia and Brazil, followed suit and recognized Guaido.

Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a US puppet. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

READ MORE: Prof on US in Venezuela: 'They Don't Care About Authority'

In February, the governments of Mexico, Uruguay and CARICOM proposed the Montevideo mechanism to resolve the crisis, which envisages four phases: creating conditions for a direct dialogue between the conflicting sides in Venezuela, negotiations process, drafting of an agreement and implementation of the deal.