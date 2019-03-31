Register
10:25 GMT +331 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in San Mateo Anzoategui, Venezuela March 22, 2019

    US Activist Suspects 'No One Showing Up' for Pro-Guaido Protests in Venezuela

    © REUTERS / Carlos Jasso
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 50

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Co-director Of Popular resistance activist group Kevin Zeese, who visited Venezuela earlier in the month with an American delegation, told Sputnik that one of the delegates who remains in the Latin American country, was unable to find any reported protests called by US-backed self-styled president, Juan Guaido.

    “One of our delegates is in Venezuela and she was trying to go to these protests, and couldn’t find them. They seem like no one is showing up for these protests. So, Guaido is loosing power as he embraces the United States, as he calls for US troops, as he is tied to this terrorism and the electrical grid attack, he is loosing power. And on the other side, [Venezuelan incumbent President Nicolas] Maduro is gaining power," Zeese said.

    READ MORE: Guaido Mobilizes ‘Thousands' for ‘Operation Freedom' Under Power Outages Pretext

    Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, reportedly organized "thousands" of protesters at some 100 rally points across the nation, Efecto Cocuyo website reported Saturday.

    He called for mass protests on March 30 earlier this week in order to prepare for the April 6 active phase of what he dubbed "tactical actions" of his Operation Freedom, aimed at ousting Maduro.

    Guaido said opposition had formed aid and freedom committees that would take part in the action but gave away no details of what was planned.

    READ MORE: Venezuelan Parliament Leader Rebuffs Guaido Over Red Cross Access 'Victory'

    Earlier in March, Zeese, along with a 13-member delegation from the US Peace Council organization, visited Venezuela to get a first-hand look of the situation in the country. The delegation met with Maduro, country’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza other government officials, as well as with the leaders of the Human Rights Council.

    First lady Melania Trump speaks before participating in a town hall on the opioid epidemic with moderator Eric Bolling in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, during a two-day, three-state swing to promote her Be Best campaign
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    'Are You a Monster Too?' Melania Trump Slammed Over Photo Op With Guaido's Wife
    In January, Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela after disputing Maduro’s reelection victory in May of 2018.

    The United States and 54 countries recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president and called on Maduro to step down.

    Maduro, on his part, has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup to topple Venezuela’s legitimate government as well as claim the country’s resources.

    Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    Related:

    German Government Refuses to Recognise Guaido’s Envoy as Ambassador
    Guaido Refuses to Account for $100,000 Spent on Foreign Trips - Reports
    Venezuela's Authorities Rule to Ban Guaido From Government Service for 15 Years
    Tags:
    rallies, Juan Guaido, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse