Venezuelan Parliament Leader Rebuffs Guaido Over Red Cross Access 'Victory'

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello on Saturday hit back at the US-backed self-proclaimed president, Juan Guaido, who claimed Red Cross access to the country as his victory.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Friday it had been granted unhindered access to bring aid to Venezuela by mid-April. Guaido took to Twitter to announce this was made possible by the "mobilization of the people".

"The International Federation of Red Cross was here because the [Venezuelan] government allowed it to come… It’s ludicrous that they [opposition] claim the Red Cross [access] as a victory… when it only happened because the national government permitted it", Cabello told a rally in Caracas.

He added that the opposition lied when it said it was not in dialogue with the government.

He argued that a faction within the Popular Will party had been in talks with Caracas. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly invited the opposition to the negotiating table.

Maduro was sworn for his new term in January. Shortly after it, opposition leader Juan Guaido, backed by Washington, declared himself the Venezuelan interim president and was backed by the United States and some of its allies.

China and Russia, among other states, expressed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela. Maduro, in his turn, suggested that the United States sought to overthrow his government and install Guaido in order to subsequently get hold of Venezuela’s oil assets.

