Over $1Bln in Venezuelan State Funds Landed in Opposition’s Accounts – Minister

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez on Saturday lashed out at the opposition for pocketing a billion of dollars in government funds held in US banks.

"They have resorted to stealing the assets that Venezuela holds in different banks. This money is being confiscated at the request of the [US President Donald] Trump administration. Over $30 billion has been stolen in the past couple of months," he was cited as saying by the state channel VTV, adding $1 billion landed in the opposition’s private accounts.

The Trump administration said in January that some Venezuelan state accounts had been frozen and could be transferred to Juan Guaido, the US-backed opposition leader who declared himself interim president two months ago.

Russia, China and other nations continue to support President Nicolas Maduro.