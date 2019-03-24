Over $1Bln in Venezuelan State Funds Landed in Opposition’s Accounts – Minister

"They have resorted to stealing the assets that Venezuela holds in different banks. This money is being confiscated at the request of the [US President Donald] Trump administration. Over $30 billion has been stolen in the past couple of months," he was cited as saying by the state channel VTV, adding $1 billion landed in the opposition’s private accounts.
The Trump administration said in January that some Venezuelan state accounts had been frozen and could be transferred to Juan Guaido, the US-backed opposition leader who declared himself interim president two months ago.
Russia, China and other nations continue to support President Nicolas Maduro.
