Register
22:25 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan opposition leader and self declared acting president Juan Guaido wears a Green Cross helmet as he posses for a picture with volunteers of the movement Aid and Freedom Venezuela Coalition after delivering a speech in Caracas, on February 16, 2019

    Guaido Says 'All Options' Remain on Table to Get Rid of Maduro Government

    © AFP 2018 / YURI CORTEZ
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    8011

    Earlier, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab requested an investigation into self-proclaimed President Guaido's possible role in sabotaging the country's electricity grid after a devastating blackout left wide swathes of the country without light and power last week.

    Venezuelan opposition lawmaker and self-styled 'interim president' Juan Guaido has said that "all options" remain on the table to force the Maduro government to resign, 

    "We have tried everything in Venezuela. Literally. And always within the bounds of non-violence: through peaceful protests, by exercising our rights, through insistence. But there is also a sense of frustration, Guaido said, speaking to the El Pais newspaper in an interview published Thursday.

    "How does a Venezuelan defend himself against an armed group? Or against paramilitary groups that are constantly harassing him? Or from a regime that sequesters the armed forces and denies them food and medicine? There is a frank dilemma here regarding citizen protection," the opposition leader added.

    "So, for us, the responsible thing to do is discuss all options," Guaido said.

    The opposition figure's remarks echoed those made by US President Donald Trump who indicated and has since repeated sentiments that "all options" remained on the table in resolving the Venezuelan crisis, which Caracas took to mean the possible use of military force to overthrow the Maduro government.

    Oil rig
    Pixabay
    Juan Guaido Seeks to Sell Off Venezuela’s Oil Industry – Report
    Asked whether a foreign intervention was one possible way of removing the Maduro government, Guaido said this was "a controversial option," and that "99.9%" of people around the world would choose peace over war. "What we want to do, in a responsible way, is to cover all the stages to emerge from a dictatorship and secure all the necessary support to protect our citizens," he said.

    Citing "a lot of persecution" in the country's armed forces, Guaido stressed that the opposition "expects more" of the military to join him and "stand on the side of the Constitution."

    Guaido, leader of Venezuela's semi-defunct National Assembly, declared himself interim president in late January, and was immediately recognised by the US, Canada, and many of Washington's Latin American and European allies. The Venezuelan government described the opposition's move as an attempted coup d'état. Russia, China, Bolivia, Cuba, Iran, Syria and about a dozen other countries rejected Guaido's takeover bid, and urged other powers not to meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs.

    Related:

    Juan Guaido Seeks to Sell Off Venezuela’s Oil Industry – Report
    Venezuelan Top Prosecutor Seeks to Probe Guaido Over Sabotaging Electric System
    Guaido Calls on Europe to Tighten Pressure on Maduro
    Pro-Guaido March Takes Place in Caracas (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    interview, options, all options, government, Juan Guaido, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse