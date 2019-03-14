Venezuela to Kick Off Second Stage of Large-Scale Military Drills This Weekend

According to local media reports, the second stage of the large-scale military exercises includes securing the national electric power grids and water supply systems.
"This coming weekend, the military drills dubbed Ana Karina Rote are being resumed at their second stage", Rodriguez was quoted as saying as aired by state-run broadcaster on Wednesday. The first stage of the drills, dubbed Angostura, was held in mid-February.
The news comes on the heels of a blackout that has lasted for several days in the Latin American country due to reported sabotage at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant.
Earlier this week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that local authorities had detained two people on suspicion of attempted wrecking of the country's power system, adding that Washington bore the most responsibility for the disruption of Venezuela's power grid.
Since January, Venezuela has been facing deep political turmoil. On 5 January, lawmaker Juan Guaido was elected the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016.
The United States immediately recognized Guaido, after which some 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states have, in the meantime, voiced their support for the legitimate government of constitutionally elected Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido, declaring themselves neutral and promoting crisis settlement via dialogue.
