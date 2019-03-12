Venezuela Gives US Diplomats 72 Hours to Leave the Country

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington would withdraw all its remaining personnel from Venezuela during the week, noting that the presence of the diplomats in the Latin American country had become "a constraint on US policy".

"Venezuela has decided not to grant a new extension for the permanence of the US diplomatic agents still present in the country, for which reason on 11 March 2019, the US Government has been required to leave the national territory with its the remaining personnel", the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated.

READ MORE: Venezuelan Opposition Raises $100Mln From Intl Donors in DC — Guaido's Embassy

Tensions in Venezuela escalated in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country’s interim president. Washington immediately recognised Guaido and seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuela’s assets. At the same time, Russia, China, Turkey and some other countries confirmed their support for President Nicolas Maduro's government.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW