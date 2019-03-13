Maduro Says to Request Assistance of Russia, China to Investigate Blackout

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuela will request assistance from China, Cuba, Iran and Russia as well as the United Nations to investigate the recent attack on the country's power grids which left the country's vast territories without electricity for several days, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez said that the work of the country's power grids had almost fully resumed throughout the country.

"I have appointed a special commission to investigate the cyberattack and requested the assistance of international experts. I intend to ask for support of the United Nations, Iran, China, Russia and Cuba," Maduro said, adding that the mentioned countries had great experience in tackling cyberattacks.

According to Maduro, after a five-day nationwide blackout the Venezuelan authorities have managed to eliminate the consequences of the attack that "was carried out from the US territory."

Earlier Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab has requested to open an investigation into self-proclaimed President Guaido over his alleged role in sabotaging the country's electric system.

The blackout hit Venezuela on 7 March, as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported about "sabotage" at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant.

Media subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out of 23 Venezuela's states. Maduro blamed the United States for waging an energy war against Venezuela. Washington denied having a role in the crisis.