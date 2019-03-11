Venezuelan Army Introduces Air Surveillance Over Power Lines After Blackout

"The Venezuelan national armed forces launched an air surveillance system for power lines today, and since yesterday they have occupied all strategic facilities… for physical protection at various levels in order to stabilize the system and prevent any other attacks," Lopez said Sunday as broadcast by the VTV channel.
READ MORE: Rubio Blames Nonexistent ‘German Dam' Explosion for Venezuela Power Blackout
Media subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out or 23 Venezuela's states. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed the United States for waging an energy war against Venezuela. Washington denied having a role in the crisis.
All comments
Show new comments (0)