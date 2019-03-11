Venezuelan Army Introduces Air Surveillance Over Power Lines After Blackout

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Venezuelan army has introduced an air surveillance system over the country's power lines to protect the energy system and prevent further incidents, Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

"The Venezuelan national armed forces launched an air surveillance system for power lines today, and since yesterday they have occupied all strategic facilities… for physical protection at various levels in order to stabilize the system and prevent any other attacks," Lopez said Sunday as broadcast by the VTV channel.

© AP Photo / El Nuevo Dia,Omar Perez US Wants India to Stop Oil Trade With Venezuela - Special Envoy Abrams

The blackout swept Venezuela on Thursday as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported about "sabotage" at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant.

READ MORE: Rubio Blames Nonexistent ‘German Dam' Explosion for Venezuela Power Blackout

Media subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out or 23 Venezuela's states. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed the United States for waging an energy war against Venezuela. Washington denied having a role in the crisis.