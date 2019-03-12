Maduro: Trump Responsible for Cyberattack on Venezuela's Electricity System

CARACAS (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan authorities have detained two people on suspicion of attempted sabotage on the country's power system, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday evening.

"We have apprehended two people who attempted to sabotage the communications system at the Guri dam in order to impede the process of [power supplies] restoration. They are being questioned", Maduro said in his address to the Venezuelan people.

The Venezuelan president also opined that US President Donald Trump bore the most responsibility for the disruption of Venezuela's power grid system.

"Donald Trump is a key responsible person for the cyberattack on Venezuela's electricity system. He has said that all scenarios [with respect to Venezuela] were possible, and his marionettes and clowns in Venezuela itself echo him… A high-tech cyberattack has been carried out against Venezuela, and only the US government has the technology [needed to carry out such an attack]", Maduro stated.

He added that the cyberattack had been localised and the relevant agencies were working to restore power supplies in the country.

