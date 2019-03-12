Pompeo: Cuba, Russia Undermining Democracy in Venezuela

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a pressing briefing on Monday that both Cuba and Russia are undermining democracy in Venezuela.

Pompeo told reporters that "Cuba is the true imperialist power" in the South American country, and that the island nation has been training Venezuelan secret police in torture tactics. Furthermore, Cuban security forces have been displacing Venezuelan security forces, the US official alleged.

"I even hear that Maduro has no Venezuelans around him," Pompeo said, suggesting that the president's advisors are under the direction of the Cuban government. "When there's no electricity, thank the modern marvels of Cuban electricity… when there's no food, thank the Cuban communist overlords."

The California native later blamed the Venezuelan crisis on Russia, saying that Moscow "for it's own reasons, distorted the Venezuelan people's legitimate hopes."

According to Pompeo, the Russian government is using both RT and Sputnik as a means to distract others from the crisis at hand, and that the "Kremlin is standing with its Venezuelan cronies" in a bid to undermine the will of the Venezuelan people.

