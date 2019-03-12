Register
04:54 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US National Security Advisor John Bolton

    US Puts 'on Notice' Companies Facilitating Venezuela-Cuba Oil Shipments - Bolton

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (369)
    0 03

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Insurance companies and flag carriers facilitating oil shipments from Venezuela to Cuba are on notice after the Venezuelan National Assembly suspended crude exports to Cuba, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a statement.

    "The Venezuelan National Assembly has decreed the suspension of crude exports to Cuba following the collapse of the national electrical grid", Bolton said via Twitter on Monday. "Insurance companies and flag carriers that facilitate these give-away shipments to Cuba are now on notice".

    The United States has imposed numerous rounds of sanctions against Venezuela in response to the political developments in the country. In January, the United States blocked $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela’s oil company PDVSA.

    READ MORE: US Secretary of State Blames Cuba, Russia For Venezuela Crisis

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that by blocking PDVSA assets, the United States was taking care of this company in the interests of the Venezuelan people. Caracas has slammed the move as unlawful and accused Washington of seeking to get its hands on Venezuelan oil reserves.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a meeting for re-branding the country abroad, in Caracas, Venezuela February 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Ex-UN Rapporteur to Venezuela Fears That 'Maduro Might Be Assassinated'
    Moreover, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the US sanctions were tantamount to an illegal seizure of the country's sovereign assets.

    The political crisis in Venezuela escalated in late January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself to be the country's interim president.

    READ MORE: Guaido Calls on Europe to Tighten Pressure on Maduro

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Maduro Vows to Respond to 'Imperial Aggression' as Mass Protests Loom Large
    The United States and 54 countries have recognized Guaido, but Russia, China, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally elected Maduro and his government as Venezuela’s only legitimate authority.

    Maduro was sworn in for his second presidential term in January after winning the May 2018 elections. He has characterized Guaido as a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of attempting to stage a coup d’etat in Venezuela to exact a change in government.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (369)

    Related:

    Guaido Calls on Europe to Tighten Pressure on Maduro
    Ex-UN Rapporteur to Venezuela Fears That 'Maduro Might Be Assassinated'
    US Government's Lies on Aid Trucks "Torched" by Venezuela's Maduro EXPOSED
    Venezuelan Gov't Making Efforts to Restore Electricity Within Few Hours - Maduro
    Maduro Says One Venezuelan Energy Facility Suffered Cyber Attack on Saturday
    Tags:
    oil shipments, sanctions, Citgo, PDVSA, John Bolton, United States, Cuba, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse