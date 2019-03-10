Venezuelan Gov't Making Efforts to Restore Electricity Within Few Hours - Maduro

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan authorities are making every effort so that the national electricity supply system can be restored within a few hours, the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, said on Sunday.

"The national power supply system has been subject to numerous cyberattacks, which led to its disruption and prevented attempts to restore it. Nevertheless, we are making great efforts to finally establish stable power supply within few hours," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

El Sistema Eléctrico Nacional ha sido objeto de múltiples ataques cibernéticos que ocasionaron su caída y han impedido los intentos de reconexión nacional. Sin embargo, hacemos grandes esfuerzos para, en las próximas horas, restaurar el suministro de forma estable y definitiva. pic.twitter.com/C1dJGuWxSD — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 10, 2019

The blackout swept Venezuela on Thursday as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported about "sabotage" at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant. Media subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out or 23 Venezuela's states. Maduro blamed the United States for waging an energy war against Venezuela. Washington denied having a role in the crisis.

Amid the blackout on Saturday, Maduro ordered to distribute food among the country's citizens starting from Monday. Separately, he ordered to provide assistance to hospitals across the country and to guarantee the delivery of drinking water to the houses of Venezuelans.