Venezuelan Media Report New Electricity Outages as Caracas Blames US Energy War

In the wake of power outages in 21 out or 23 Venezuelan states, President Nicolas Maduro blamed the United States for waging an electric energy war against Venezuela.

The overwhelming majority of districts in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas have been left without electricity for the second day, and there are no prerequisites for the situation to normalise, a source in the city police told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Almost the entire city, with the exception of a few blocks, remains without electricity. In some parts of the capital, there is no light for almost 40 hours. It is not clear when the situation returns to normal. As of now, there are no prerequisites for improving the situation," the source said.

Starting Friday, electricity supply has been restored by authorities, with Venezuela’s minister of Communication and Information saying that Venezuela’s major Guri hydroelectric power plant had faced a cyberattack.

President Nicolas Maduro has blamed the US "energy war" for the power outage that was subsequently registered in 21 out of Venezuela’s 23 states after the Venezuelan national electricity supplier said Thursday that Guri had faced deliberate sabotage.

In response to the incident, Caracas tightened security measures across the country.