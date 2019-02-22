Maduro Would Be Re-Elected If Fresh Vote Held Today - Foreign Ministry

"According to the findings of a survey that we have, if the elections were held right now, the government forces would win these elections," Gil said at a meeting with Russian Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev.
The United States, Canada and a number of other countries have recognized Guaido's leadership, while Russia, China, Mexico and Turkey have stressed that Maduro is the legitimate president and called for dialogue. Several EU states have repeatedly urged to hold new presidential elections in Venezuela.
