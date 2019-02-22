Maduro Would Be Re-Elected If Fresh Vote Held Today - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nicolas Maduro would secure a third term as Venezuela's president if a new election were held today, Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Friday, citing an opinion poll.

"According to the findings of a survey that we have, if the elections were held right now, the government forces would win these elections," Gil said at a meeting with Russian Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev.

READ MORE: 'People Worldwide Will Rise' to Defend Venezuela if US 'Empire' Invades — Maduro

© REUTERS / Andres Martinez Casares Maduro Thanks Russia for Medicine Supplies to Venezuela

Speaker of Venezuela's parliament Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country's interim president on January 23, disputing Maduro's re-election. Maduro has in the meantime called him a US puppet and accused Washington of organising a coup in Venezuela.

The United States, Canada and a number of other countries have recognized Guaido's leadership, while Russia, China, Mexico and Turkey have stressed that Maduro is the legitimate president and called for dialogue. Several EU states have repeatedly urged to hold new presidential elections in Venezuela.